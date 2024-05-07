President of Cuba arrives in Russia

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Moscow, his plane landed in one of Moscow’s airports.

The Cuban leader is expected to attend the Victory Day parade at the Red Square on May 9. Previously, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that, after taking part in the solemn events, Diaz-Canel will hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and Cuba will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral ties. The negotiations will include two rounds: they will talk in-person first, and will be joined by their delegations later.

Before departing to Moscow, Diaz-Canel said that he intends to discuss priority points of the bilateral agenda after Putin’s re-election. He added that, as the head of the Cuban delegation, he will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.