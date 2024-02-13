Russia cooperating with Arab countries to rebuild Syria — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia continues to work together with Arab nations to rebuild Syria amid the republic's re-admission to the Arab League, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the 13th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Club.

"I have already mentioned the format that helps normalize relations between Syria and Turkey, which includes Syria, Turkey, Russia, and Iran. We are certainly working with the Arab countries, encouraging their more active participation in the reconstruction of the Syrian Arab Republic now that Syria has already returned to the Arab League," he said.

The minister emphasized that the Astana platform on the settlement in Syria continues to operate. "In late January, the 21st meeting was held in Astana. The joint actions of the Astana ‘three’ - Russia, Iran, Turkey, assisted by observer countries, including Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan were confirmed. We highly appreciate the support that such supervision provides to our common efforts," the minister added.

Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aibek Smadiarov told reporters that the next talks on Syria within the Astana format will be held on January 24-25.