Ukrainian army loses up to 310 troops in Donetsk area over 24 hours

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 310 troops in the Donetsk area over 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry report.

Donetsk Area

"In the Donetsk area, units of Battlegroup South have taken up more advantageous positions and delivered firepower damage to personnel and hardware from the Ukrainian army’s 22nd and 92nd mechanized brigades near the villages of Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The adversary lost up to 310 troops, a tank and four motor vehicles," the Ministry said.

The military agency added that during counterbattery work, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, a D-20 howitzer, a D-30 gun and an MT-12 anti-tank gun were struck in that area.

Southern Donetsk Area

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, killing and wounding over 155 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses in the south Donetsk area over the past day amounted to over 155 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-20 howitzer," the Ministry stated.

Units of the battlegroup East operating in interaction with aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s personnel and equipment of the 72nd mechanized brigade and 128th territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ugledar and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Ministry specified.

Krasny Liman Area

The Russian army has improved frontline positions and repelled two Ukrainian attacks near Krasny Liman, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman area units of the group Center improved positions along the frontline and, with the support of artillery fire, repelled two attacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 60th Mechanized Brigade and 12th Special Forces Brigade near Yampolovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Serebryansky forestry," the news release reads.

The enemy’s losses totaled 230 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles and five other vehicles.

Kupyansk Area

The Russian armed forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, destroying up to 30 enemy servicemen, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk area, Russia’s battlegroup West repelled five attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 30th, 44th mechanized, 25th airborne brigades and the 13th Ukrainian National Guard brigade near Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, and Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukraine lost up to 30 servicemen, four pickup trucks, as well as a US-made M777 howitzer," the Ministry said.

Kherson Area

The Russian army has hit a HIMARS MLRS vehicle and a Krab self-propelled artillery piece near Kherson, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kherson area, losses were inflicted on the Ukraine’s 35th Marine Brigade and 121st Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Tokarevka and Zolotaya Balka of the Kherson Region. The enemy lost 25 troops and three vehicles," the Ministry said.

Counter-battery strikes wiped out a US-made HIMARS MLRS combat vehicle and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery piece.

Destroyed equipment tally

Russian air defense forces intercepted 12 Vampire rockets and downed 73 Ukrainian drones over the past 24-hour period, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the past day, 12 Czech-made Vampire rockets were intercepted by [Russian] air defense forces," the report reads.

According to it, 73 Ukrainian drones were also destroyed near Yagodnoye in the Kharkov Region, Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novomikhailovka and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lyubimovka in the Zaporozhye Region.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces downed a Ukrainian Su-25 jet near Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Fighter jets belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces downed a Su-25 belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force near Novotroitskoye in the DPR," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Armed Forces hit enemy vehicles and personnel in 114 areas.

"The tactical aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery hit enemy personnel and vehicles in 114 area," the report says.

Overall, the Russian armed forces downed over 12,000 Ukrainian drones since the start of the special military operation.

"A total of 570 planes, 265 helicopters, 12,040 drones, 462 anti-aircraft missile systems, 14,938 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,218 multiple rocket launchers, 7,995 field artillery and mortars, as well as 18,369 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation," the statement said.