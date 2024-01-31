Russia cautions US against deploying nuclear arms in UK — diplomat

VIENNA, January 31. /TASS/. Russia will consider the US’ hypothetical plans to station nuclear weapons in the UK as steps toward destabilization and Moscow cautions against such actions, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said.

"Hypothetical plans by the US to return tactical nuclear weapons to British territory deserve much greater attention against this background. We are cautioning Washington against such steps toward escalation at the height of the collective West’s anti-Russian hybrid war which we will view as capable of sharply destabilizing the situation in the sphere of shared European security," he said at a plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

Russia recommends "before it’s too late, to begin getting rid of anti-Russian phobias which by their very nature cannot be cured by tanks or tactical nuclear warheads."

According to the British Daily Telegraph newspaper, its journalists have found in Pentagon documents new references to a plan that may provide for the deployment of nuclear arms at the Royal Air Force base Lakenheath, a US-operated military base in Suffolk, England, UK.