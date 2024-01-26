Kremlin slams 'untrue' reports saying Russia may lift opposition to Kiev’s NATO membership

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. A Bloomberg report alleging that Russia may lift its opposition to Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, or abandon its insistence that Kiev adopt neutrality, is absolutely untrue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Russia is allegedly testing the waters on whether it can engage in talks with the United States for resolving the Ukraine crisis. In particular, two people familiar with the situation told the US news agency, Moscow may consider abandoning its opposition to Ukraine’s eventual NATO membership or drop its insistence on Kiev's neutral status.

"That is a bogus story. It has absolutely nothing to do with reality," Peskov said, commenting on yesterday’s Bloomberg report.

On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference that peace will arrive in Ukraine when Russia attains the goals of its special military operation, which he said remain unchanged.