Lavrov stresses necessity to strictly observe fairness principles for UN Secretariat — MFA

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed at a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York that it is crucial for all UN Secretariat’s employees to strictly observe the fairness principles, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Lavrov also particularly stressed the imperative of rigorously observing the principles of fairness and equidistance in strict adherence to the Organization’s Charter by all UN Secretariat’s employees," the statement reads.

Moreover, Lavrov and Guterres noted the importance of further strengthening the UN’s central role in global politics and discussed cooperation between Moscow and the Organization.

"A detailed discussion of various aspects of cooperation between Russia and UN, as well as key issues of the global agenda, has taken place," the ministry said, adding that "both sides noted the importance of further strengthening the UN’s coordinating role in global politics considering the widest range of views of its member states."