Russia wants closer cooperation with Southeast Asian countries — Medvedev

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia is paying major attention to developing cooperation with countries in Southeast Asia, a region which is essential in terms of forming a new architecture of international relations, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and leader of the ruling United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Indeed, Russia is paying great attention to strengthening cooperation with Southeast Asian countries. This region is playing a more active role in the formation of a new architecture of international relations," he said at a roundtable meeting with delegates from political parties of ASEAN countries, adding that Russia has been "the association’s reliable and predictable partner" for more than 30 years.

He noted that despite the growing global turbulence, cooperation between Russia and ASEAN is going well because it is based on "their close positions on global and regional problems." "It is important that both Russia and ASEAN are determined to continue strengthening these ties. We are determined to expand non-politicized equal cooperation within ASEAN associations," Medvedev said.

He stressed that Russia is committed to the principles of "consensus and equality" and will develop "applied cooperation" within the East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum, and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus.