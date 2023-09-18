Russian forces destroy enemy positions near Artyomovsk — top brass

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian troops disrupted a Ukrainian attempt to break through in the Artyomovsk direction, with the enemy positions being eliminated, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The artillerymen of the [Russian] 2nd Army Corps have been wiping out positions of Ukrainian militants who have been making attempts to attack in the Artyomovsk area. UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle - TASS) operators carry out fire adjustment," the ministry said in a report.

In the south Donetsk area, the crew of a reconnaissance attack helicopter destroyed a Ukrainian armored vehicle by launching a precision-guided missile, the Russian defense agency added.