Putin gives Erdogan movie about Turkish leader's life story shot by TASS deputy chief

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a documentary about the Turkish leader’s life and political career shot by TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

In June, Gusman unveiled his 25-minute documentary about Erdogan comprised of fragments from his four interviews with Erdogan. The first interview took place in 2005, when Erdogan was Turkey’s Prime Minister.

The film recounts Erdogan’s childhood, school and university years. According to the Turkish leader, he took up politics "at about the age of 17," working for youth and local organizations, party bodies, before ascending to the mayor of Istanbul. Being in power, according to Erdogan, "is a hard job and big responsibility," and politics is always associated with high risks. The film also sheds light on Erdogan’s personal life: the story of how he met his wife, his attitude to religion, and love for football.

Gusman notes that Erdogan’s path to the pinnacle of power was not easy, but under his presidency Turkey has become stronger and more stable, with its voice being heeded in the world.

Erdogan won the runoff presidential election in Turkey this May with 52.18% of the vote. This year, Turkey marks the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.