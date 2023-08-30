Russia cripples Ukrainian military command, intel centers in overnight precision strike

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike by long-range precision weapons, wiping out Ukrainian military command and intelligence centers over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Overnight to August 30, Russian forces delivered a multiple-launch strike by airborne and seaborne long-range precision weapons against enemy military command and intelligence centers," the ministry said in a statement.

The goals of the strike were achieved. "All the designated targets were destroyed," the ministry stressed.

Russian forces repulse three Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the battlegroup West, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repulsed three attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 43rd and 115th mechanized brigades and 68th jaeger brigade in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Sergeyevka and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Kupyansk area over the past 24 hours amounted to 100 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two US-made M109 guns, a D-30 howitzer, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery gun, the ministry reported.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 60 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center in interaction with aircraft and artillery repulsed an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized brigade in the area of the Serebryansky forestry. As many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles were destroyed over the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

Russian forces repulse five Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 380 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk area, units of the southern battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery repulsed five enemy attacks near the settlements of Belogorovka, Zaitsevo and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses totaled 380 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded," the ministry said.

Russian forces also destroyed four Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, an Msta-B howitzer and a Rapira anti-tank gun, the ministry specified.

Near the settlement of Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army’s 35th marine infantry brigade, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army group’s headquarters in DPR

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian army group’s headquarters and an enemy signal center in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Near the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a headquarters of the [Ukrainian army’s] battlegroup Donetsk was destroyed along with a signal center of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminate 120 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 120 Ukrainian troops and two enemy howitzers in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East inflicted damage by combined firepower on amassed Ukrainian army personnel and equipment near the settlement of Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy’s losses in that direction amounted to 120 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian forces repel nine Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repelled nine Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, nine attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 46th air mobile and 82nd air assault brigades were repelled by active operations of units from the Russian battlegroup, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces also destroyed as many as 85 Ukrainian army personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, three M777 artillery systems and three M119 howitzers of US manufacture, a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun, a Bogdana self-propelled artillery system and a UK-made AS90 self-propelled artillery gun in the Zaporozhye area over the past 24 hours, the ministry specified.

Russian forces destroy 15 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 15 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 15 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian air defenses intercept HIMARS rocket, destroy 28 Ukrainian drones over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Shipilovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Spornoye, Zelyony Gai, Verkhnetoretskoye and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ocherevatoye, Pyatikhatki, Tarasovka and Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian army personnel and military hardware in 138 areas, the ministry reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 466 Ukrainian warplanes, 247 combat helicopters, 6,234 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,570 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,146 multiple rocket launchers, 6,128 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,528 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.