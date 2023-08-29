Russian Mi-35M gunships wipe out Ukrainian stronghold in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The crews of Mi-35M assault helicopters from Russia’s Central Military District wiped out a Ukrainian army stronghold in the Krasny Liman area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry of Russia told TASS on Tuesday.

"After receiving the target coordinates, the crews of the helicopters took off from their airfield and embarked on a combat mission. Interacting with a forward air controller, the gunships approached the target and struck the Ukrainian Neo-Nazis’ stronghold by air-launched rockets. The helicopter pilots fired the rockets at a low altitude, flying at a speed of about 300 km/h to dodge enemy air defenses," the ministry said.

After destroying all the designated targets, the pilots returned to their home airfield, it said.

The Central Military District’s military command notes the high efficiency of the work of Mi-35M crews that successfully accomplish combat missions, the ministry said.