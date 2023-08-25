History, God punished Saakashvili, he turned into outcast in own country — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili has already suffered punishment for the August, 2008 tragic events in South Ossetia by becoming an outcast in his own country, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview for TASS and RT.

"I believe history and God have already punished him most harshly. He turned into an outcast in his own homeland," he said, answering a question whether the Georgian leader should face an international tribunal or a sentence of a Georgian court would be enough.

Medvedev noted that, although Saakashvili used to be a head of state, he "made a stupid political voyage to Ukraine, where he tried to serve another country."

"This is a rather strange thing to do for a head of another country, this is not something one would do in principle," he stated. "Nevertheless, he tried to do it, and he was thrown out of there as well, because he displayed his incompetence and quarrelsomeness," the official added.

"In the end, under influence of his political instructors from the US, intelligence agencies, he attempted to infiltrate his own country again, and deservedly got into prison, he has already been condemned by everyone. But, most importantly, he was condemned by his own people," the politician concluded.

On August, 26, South Ossetia celebrates the 15th anniversary of recognition of independence by Russia. On August 8, 2008, Georgia attacked South Ossetia; Russia acted in defense of the people of the republic, many of whom had Russian citizenship, and its peacekeepers operating in the region since 1992. A five-day armed conflict resulted in over 1,000 people killed, 72 of them being Russian servicemen. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and another former Georgian autonomous region, Abkhazia.