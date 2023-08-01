Some of Russian diplomats evacuated from Sudan, embassy continues to operate

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia has evacuated some of its diplomats and other Russian nationals willing to return home from Sudan amid the ongoing unrest in that country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"In view of high security amid the ongoing clashes in Sudan, some of the employees of the Russian embassy, which was transferred from Khartoum to Port Sudan, as swell as Russian national and their family members, who asked for help to return to the homeland, were evacuated from Port Sudan," the ministry said, adding that the Russian embassy continues operating routinely in Port Sudan.