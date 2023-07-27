Putin holds working breakfast with African representatives

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Africa’s regional organizations have held a meeting over working breakfast.

Prior to that, the Russian head of state held talks with Azali Assoumani, chairman of the African Union and president of the Comoros, and Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, on the sidelines of the two-day Russia-Africa Summit, which kicked off today in St. Petersburg, as well as spoke at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. Additionally, today Putin held talks with President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Today, the Russian president is also slated to meet the leaders of Zimbabwe, Uganda and Eritrea, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Yoweri Museveni, and Isaias Afwerki.

In the evening, an official ceremony greeting the heads of state and delegation leaders will be held as well as a formal reception.

As Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, it is expected that 17 African heads of state will attend the Russia-Africa Summit, and the Russian leader plans to meet with each of them.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is being held on July 27-28 at the Expoforum venue in St. Petersburg under its traditional rubric: "For peace, security and development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the photo-hosting agency and information partner for the summit and forum, as well as the host of the Second Russia-Africa Media Forum.