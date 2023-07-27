What Putin said about free grain, national currencies at Russia-Africa forum

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply free grain to a number of particularly needy African countries in the coming months and can act as a replacement to Ukraine in delivering food to Africa in general, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

According to him, Russia is "sincerely interested in further deepening multilateral trade, investment and humanitarian ties" with the African continent. The head of state promised to increase quotas for African students in Russian universities and urged the countries of the continent to more actively switch to settlements in national currencies.

TASS has gathered Putin's main statements.

On grain deal

None of Russia’s conditions under the grain deal have been met. "Russia agreed to participate in the so-called deal, taking into account the commitments it contained that illegitimate obstacles to the export of our grain and fertilizers to global markets would be removed." "In actual fact, nothing" of what was discussed or promised to Moscow has happened.

Another reason for Russia's participation in the deal was the desire to provide food and fertilizer to countries in need. But in almost a year, the grain deal has seen a total of 32.8 million tons of cargo exported from Ukraine, more than 70% of which went to high-and upper-middle-income countries, especially the European Union. At the same time, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia and a number of other countries accounted for less than 3% of the total volume, which is less than 1 million tons.

Russia is able to substitute Ukrainian grain both on a commercial basis and in the form of free aid to the most needy countries in Africa. "Especially since we are expecting another record harvest this year."

On free grain supplies

Russia is ready to deliver 25,000-50,000 tons of grain free of charge to six African countries in the next three to four months. These countries are Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea. "We will also deliver these products to consumers free of charge."

On obstacles to cooperation

Russia has agreed to supply African countries with Russian fertilizers, which are blocked in European ports, free of charge. But "only two small batches out of the 262,000 tons of such fertilizers managed to be sent: 20,000 tons to Malawi and 34,000 tons to Kenya," even though it was a "purely humanitarian action."

"A paradoxical picture is emerging: on the one hand, Western countries are obstructing the supply of our grain and fertilizers, and on the other hand, I will say it directly, they are hypocritically blaming us for the current crisis situation in the global food market," the president said.

Africa is capable of producing food to feed itself. And Russia is "ready to share its expertise in agricultural production with African countries and provide assistance in introducing the most advanced technologies."

On industry and trade

Deepening Russia-Africa industrial cooperation is particularly important. Russian industrial products, including automobiles and construction equipment, are widely known and in high demand on the continent. "More than 50% of Russian supplies to Africa are machinery, equipment, chemical products and food."

In the near future, Russia is expecting to launch a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal region of Egypt: construction of the first production facilities will begin there as early as this year, and in the future the goods produced there will be exported throughout Africa.

The International North-South Transport Corridor will make it possible to efficiently deliver Russian goods to Africa. "Naturally, this corridor can also be used in the opposite direction - to supply African goods to the Russian market."

"For further expansion of the whole range of trade and economic ties it is important to more vigorously shift financial settlements on trade transactions to national currencies, including the ruble." Moscow is ready to work with African countries on development of their financial infrastructure, on connecting banking institutions to the financial messaging system that has been created in Russia, which permits making transborder payments independently of Western systems that currently exist and impose restrictions.

On energy

More than 30 promising energy projects with Russia’s participation in 16 African countries are at various stages of development now. The total capacity of energy projects currently under development is about 3.7 GW.

Russian exports of crude oil, oil products and liquefied natural gas to Africa climbed 2.6-fold over the past two years.

Rosatom is building the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt. "The state corporation can provide African countries with its unique expertise and globally unique technologies in the field of non-energy use of the peaceful atom, for example, in medicine and <...> agriculture."

On human resources training

Now almost 35,000 students from Africa are studying in Russian universities, "and this number is growing every year." "The quota for the education of Africans at the expense of the federal budget has increased by two and a half times in three years, and for the next academic year will amount to more than 4,700 people."

Russia plans to open branches of leading Russian universities in Africa. "Close cooperation with African educational institutions will also be established within the framework of the Russian-African Network University."

Moscow proposes to "explore the possibility of creating Russian-language schools in African countries." "The implementation of such Russian language projects and the introduction of our country’s high educational standards will be the best foundation for further mutually beneficial and equal cooperation."

On media

Russia proposes to "work on the establishment of a common information space in Russia and Africa, within which objective, unbiased information about developments around the world will be broadcast to Russian and African audiences."

Work is underway to open bureaus of the leading Russian media outlets in Africa, including the TASS news agency, Russia Today and RT television, VGTRK and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.