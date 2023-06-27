Ukraine lost 259 tanks, 780 armored vehicles since beginning of counteroffensive — Putin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the counteroffensive, Ukrainian armed forces lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with Defense Ministry servicemen.

"I’ve just received updated information. Since June 4, since the beginning of the so-called counteroffensive, the enemy lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles," the head of state said.

The Russian leader paid special attention to the Orekhov direction.

"On Orekhov direction alone - which the enemy considers the main strike direction - and in the last 7 days alone, the enemy lost 280 vehicles, including 41 tank and 102 armored vehicles," the president said.

According to Putin, this is largely a result of operation of Russian pilots and their brothers in arms. The pilots attending the meeting "did a lot" to make sure this combat operation "went at a proper level." He thanked the servicemen for their combat achievements.

"Of course - and I already gave the order to the defense minister - everyone involved in this part of combat will be praised by the state, and I mean with state awards," the Russian president said.

Meanwhile, Putin expressed his certainty that combat achievements must be taken into consideration during staffing of Armed Force’s management.

"Those who prove themselves in combat must comprise the backbone of the Russian Armed Forces’ management in the nearest future and in perspective -the aviation component included, of course," the Russian leader underscored.