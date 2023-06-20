Russia ready to develop cooperation with China, India in Arctic — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow hails the presence of Beijing and New Delhi in the Arctic region and is ready to develop cooperation with them in that direction, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large, the Senior Arctic Official of the Russian Federation to the Arctic Council Nikolay Korchunov told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia sees how "among the Asian countries now the leading positions in the Arctic, sciences, cultural relations have been playing the countries like China and India - the Russian Federation's strategic partners," he said.

"We, surely, hail their presence in the Arctic region and are ready to develop cooperation with them," he added.

The diplomat continued by saying for this cooperation the countries had established the Russia-Asia Consortium of Arctic Studies with headquarters in Yakutsk. "This is also an interesting form of collaboration that involves the regions," he said.

