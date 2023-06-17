Kiev unleashed war in 2014, Russia had right to help Donbass under UN Charter — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. It was Kiev that unleashed the war in Ukraine in 2014, and therefore Russia had every right to help Donbass in accordance with the United Nations Charter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the African delegation on Saturday.

"The Kiev regime has undertaken multiple attempts to resolve this problem [in Donbass] with arms, and in fact launched combat operations in 2014, using aircraft, tanks and artillery against those civilians. It was the Kiev regime that unleashed this war in 2014, whereas we, under Article 51 of the UN Charter, had every right to offer them help, invoking the self-defense clause," Putin said.