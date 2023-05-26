Ukraine shells Donetsk with MLRS, firing six rockets

DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. TThe Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk on Friday morning using multiple rocket launchers, firing six rockets, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"We recorded Ukrainian shelling in the direction of <...> Donetsk (Kalininsky district), six rockets were fired from a MLRS," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

The type of MLRS was not specified. Law enforcement agencies told TASS that an air defense system went off over Donetsk and shot down one of the Ukrainian rockets in the southeastern part of the city.