Syria’s Assad reaffirms support to operation in Ukraine to Russian envoy — report

BEIRUT, January 12. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad reaffirmed Damascus’ support of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine during his meeting with Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev, SANA reported Thursday.

According to the report, the Syrian leader noted that the "current global standoff in political and media sphere has reached its apogee, and intensification of this standoff requires stronger clarity and steadfastness in political positions, noting Syria’s support of the special military operation in Donbass in this regard."

In turn, Lavrentyev noted that Moscow "appreciates the constructive position, which Damascus assumes since the beginning of the special military operation," adding that "there are currently many countries that believed in Russia’s victory."

According to the Russian envoy, the attempts to isolate Russia and Syria have failed despite the strong pressure from the US and its allies.

The sides reportedly discussed "the strategic relations between Moscow and Damascus and the mechanisms of their development in all areas in the interest of the two friendly countries and nations," as well as the situation on international and regional arenas.