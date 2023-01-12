Russian Security Council notes increased foreign intelligence influence in cybersphere

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The inter-agency commission of Russia’s Security Council on informational security noted that foreign intelligence agencies significantly ramped up their destructive influence on Russian IT infrastructure last year, the Security Council press office said.

On Thursday, the commission held a meeting, reviewing Russia’s informational security in 2022 and measures for its reinforcement.

"It was noted that the situation was characterized by a significant increase of scale and intensity of the destructive informational and technical influence on the national information infrastructure, carried out by foreign states’ special agencies and international criminal groups," the commission said.

Meanwhile, the measures taken by the authorities and relevant structures made it possible to counter these threats, the participants noted.

"The measures taken made it possible to prevent the breach and integrity and sustainability of operation of the information infrastructure," the Council said after the meeting.

The commission also developed a set of measures on strengthening information security amid potential threats and challenges.