Ukrainian forces relocate weapons to Artyomovsk direction after loss of Soledar — DPR

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces relocated various weapons, including artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, which they previously used to shell Donetsk, to the Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) direction in an attempt to slow down the Russian offensive, says DPR lawmaker, People’s Militia Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Bayevsky.

"Soledar was, as I have said already, extremely important for Ukrainian forces, and the reserves that were planned for action, indulging artillery and multiple launch rocket systems and other weapons that were used towards Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya, have been relocated on the northern flank in an attempt to slow down our offensive," he said on Russian TV Thursday.

Bayevsky underscored that the effect of the relocation of Ukrainian weapons from Donetsk is already tangible.

"On average, we say that about 2-2.5 times fewer shells land in Donetsk, Makeyevka, Gorlovka. Previously, this number stood at about 250 shells a day, while now it’s around 100," he added.

Bayevsky noted that the idea of a counter-offensive on the Donetsk direction is currently spreading in Ukraine, so Ukrainian reserves are being relocated to Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.

Late on Tuesday, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that the Wagner PMC took control over Soledar. On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian forces have blocked the city from the south and the north, with fighting still going on inside the city.