Kiev region experiences about 50% deficit in electric power — authorities

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. The electricity deficit in the Kiev region amounted to about 50% on Friday, head of the regional military administration Alexey Kuleba said, citing the Ukrenergo power company.

"According to volumes reported by Ukrenergo, the deficit of electric energy in the region is about 50%," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the most difficult situation is observed in the Buchansky and Brovarsky districts and parts of the Borispolsky district. Due to large-scale infrastructure damage, power is "on for 2-4 hours and turned off for 6-10 hours." In Belaya Tserkov, Vasilkov and Fastov, electricians implemented blackouts on a 4/4 schedule, with electric power on for four hours and off for four hours, the official noted.

On Tuesday, he reported a critical situation with power supplies in the region as 80% of consumers were without power. In an interview with the Ukrainskiye Novosti news outlet, he insisted that it would take 2-3 days to restore power.