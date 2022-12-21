Russia helped prevent color revolution in Kazakhstan in 2022 — defense chief

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian servicemen together with CSTO countries conducted an operation to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan in 2022, preventing a color revolution in the republic, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday at an expanded meeting of the ministry’s Board with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This year, the Defense Ministry has solved and continues to solve a number of other critical tasks. At the beginning of the year, together with the CSTO countries, we conducted an operation to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan. We prevented a color revolution in this country," Shoigu pointed out.