Kremlin rejects idea that Putin goes to Minsk to discuss Belarus’ involvement in Ukraine

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the speculation that President Vladimir Putin will discuss the issue of Belarus’ participation in the special military operation in Ukraine during his visit to Minsk.

When asked how to treat such speculations, the spokesman suggested to "treat them as totally stupid, groundless fabrications."

Peskov noted that Minsk is Moscow’s number one ally and partner.

"It is Belarus that we have the most advanced bilateral relations integration regime with. So no-one is forcing anyone; everyone makes the steps that fit the interests of our peoples and the interests of our union state the most," the spokesman underscored.