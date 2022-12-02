Russian envoy hopes OSCE states will not lose this unique platform

WARSAW, December 2. /TASS/. The Russian side hopes that the member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will manage not to lose this unique platform, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said, addressing a meeting of top diplomats of OSCE members in Poland’s Lodz on Thursday.

"There are 57 member states in the OSCE. We are all different, but equal. Our force lies in diversity and the ability to find compromises on the basis of mutual consideration of interests," he noted.

"Hopefully we will manage not to lose this unique European-wide platform," Lukashevich added.

"The geographical factor makes the process of approval of new parameters of peaceful coexistence in the Euro-Atlantic area absolutely inevitable," he said. "And here the OSCE has possibilities to invest in such a process," the diplomat said, stressing that Moscow "is ready for such cooperation.".