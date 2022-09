MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions have signed treaties on the accession of these regions to Russia.

The ceremony took place on Friday in the St. George's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. Before signing the documents, Putin delivered a speech about the accesion of these territories to Russia.