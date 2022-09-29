Putin told Erdogan he regarded Nord Stream emergency as act of international terrorism

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The unprecedented sabotage against Nord Streams was in fact an act of international terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin press service reported after the leaders' conversation.

"The Russian president gave a principled assessment of the unprecedented sabotage, which is in fact an act of international terrorism against the main gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. It was noted that Russia is bringing this issue up for urgent discussion in the UN Security Council," the statement reads.

On September 27, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on Monday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow was "deeply concerned about the news" and did not rule out that the pipelines’ operation could have been disrupted by an act of sabotage. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed the incidents as sabotage, pointing out that any "deliberate disruption of the European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response".