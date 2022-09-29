Russia ready to defend Crimea and territories that will become part of it – diplomat

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. American politicians are wrong if they think that Russia would not defend Crimea or the territories that may join it, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an article published on the website of the US’ National Interest magazine on Wednesday.

"We are not threatening anyone. But we confirm that, as President Vladimir Putin said on September 21, Russia is ready to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and our people with all weapon systems we have," he stressed. "What is so aggressive about this statement? What is unacceptable? Would the United States not do the same if faced with an existential threat?"

"I would like to add that certain American politicians are under a delusion if they think that our readiness to defend our territory does not apply to Crimea or to territories that may become part of Russia on the basis of a free expression of popular will," he noted.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions were held on September 23-27. The overwhelming majority in all the four regions supported their accession to Russia.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington would not object against Ukraine’s use of Western weapons against the DPR and LPR, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions after the referendums.