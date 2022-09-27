Russia has right to use nuclear weapons, if needed, based on nuclear doctrine — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Moscow has the right to use nuclear weapons, if needed, in strict compliance with its nuclear doctrine, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons, if needed, in certain cases and in strict compliance with the Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence," he pointed out.

According to Medvedev, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Liz Truss, as well as other Western politicians, "are drinking the Atlantic haterade, demanding that Russia take its hand off the ‘nuclear button’ and threatening us with devastating consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons." He also emphasized that Truss had even expressed readiness "to start an exchange of nuclear strikes with our country."

Medvedev stressed, citing Russia’s nuclear doctrine, that Moscow could use nuclear weapons in response to aggression against Russia and its allies involving such weapons, or an attack involving conventional weapons that threaten the very existence of Russia.