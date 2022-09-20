Russian diplomat praises ‘successful’ SCO summit in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Envoy for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization affairs Bakhtiyer Khakimov on Tuesday said the group’s recent summit in Uzbekistan was a success, creating reverberations around the globe.

"The meeting in Samarkand was a success, to put it simply. In fact, the ramifications that we are still seeing around the world confirm that the meeting was very successful," the diplomat said at a news conference.

According to Khakimov, 44 documents were signed during the event, 22 of which were "adopted at the highest level."

"They encompass all areas of activity of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," he said. "Politically-coordinated standpoints and approaches to global affairs, and priorities for further developing the SCO were agreed upon. In addition, issues of coordinating foreign policy steps and ensuring security were discussed".

According to the diplomat, the leaders signed off on a concept for the development of transport corridors.

"At the initiative of Russia and Kazakhstan, a roadmap was also adopted for the gradual transition to national currencies in mutual payments," he said.

Khakimov also said that some decisions were made that are aimed at expanding cooperation within the organization, and the group’s strengthening had far-reaching consequences.

"I am referring to the continuation of formalities of Iran's membership in the SCO, the beginning of the procedure to accept Belarus to the organization, the registration of the status of a dialogue partner for Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the decision to grant the same status to Bahrain, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Myanmar," he said.