Russian forces destroy Iskra plant workshops that serviced HIMARS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the workshops at the Iskra plant in Zaporozhye, where American-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were serviced, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov announced on Monday

"A high-precision strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the workshops at the Iskra plant in the city of Zaporozhye, which serviced American HIMARS MLRS," he said.

According to him, strikes by operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery hit seven command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoe, Vyemka, Zaitsevo in the Donetsk People's Republic, Polavka, Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye region, Kostomarovka in the Kirovograd region, Barmashovo in the Mykolaiv region, as well as 52 artillery units, forces and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 134 districts.