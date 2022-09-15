Sanctions prevent Russia from contributions to UN WFP, UNIDO – envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 16. /TASS/. Sanctions are preventing Russia from making its contributions to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Speaking before the council, the Russian diplomat stressed that "Western sanctions undermine global food security."

"Due to disruptions in bank transactions, Russia has been unable to make its voluntary contributions to the WFP for several months. It is about tens of millions of dollars, which, among other things, could be directed at helping countries facing the risk of widespread famine," Nebenzya said.

"The situation with UNIDO is similar, as projects to support food industry in countries in need, including Syria, are being disrupted," he continued. "Russia, on its part, keeps looking for opportunities to support global food security.".