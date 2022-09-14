Pope Francis reiterates need for meeting with Patriarch Kirill — Russian Church

NUR-SULTAN, September 14. /TASS/. Pope Francis has reiterated the need for a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All-Russia, Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk told reporters.

"The Pope reiterated during our meetings (in the Vatican in August - TASS) that a meeting is necessary but we did not discuss the details, when and where it could take place. There is a possibility of a meeting between the Pope and the Patriarch but it should be carefully prepared. The most important thing is to achieve some results, there needs to be a message, a document, the way it was at their first meeting in Havana," the Russian Orthodox Church official said on the sidelines of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan.

A delegation of the Russian Orthodox Church held a meeting with the pontiff during the event.