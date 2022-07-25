Investigators have enough evidence to bring Ukrainian nationalists to trial — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Investigators have enough evidence collected on the liberated territories of Ukraine to bring to trial Ukrainian nationalists, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Our investigators <…> are working hard on the liberated territories [in Ukraine], registering crimes committed by nationalist elements," he said, adding that a lot of evidence have already been collected and more will be collected.

"This evidence will be enough to bring to trial these criminals," he stressed.