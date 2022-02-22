West’s reaction to Russia’s recognition of LPR, DPR independence expected — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The reaction of Western states to Russia’s recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics was expected, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Russian TV Tuesday.

"The reaction is well known, of course, and everyone, probably is talking about it now; TV screens, other media, the Internet, social media are overflowing with it. The reaction was expected," he said.

Lavrov underscored that, in the last few decades, Western colleagues got used "to blame all problems on Russia, accuse Moscow of anything and everything."

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The sides signed treaties of friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid. Putin ordered the Russian Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the republics and ordered the Defense Ministry to ensure peace on their territories.