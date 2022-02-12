Putin, Biden had balanced, business-like conversation - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden had a balanced and business-like phone call on Saturday, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"We can state that the conversation was rather balanced and business-like," Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin aide, the conversation lasted slightly more than an hour and came as a follow-up to the Russian-US talks held on December 7, 2021 via a video link-up as well as the presidents’ phone call on December 30.

"It was then that the leaders of the two countries began discussing the most important topic for today, namely the issues of ensuring long-term, legally binding security guarantees for Russia," he recalled.