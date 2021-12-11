At least one CIA agent was among Russian government advisors in early 1990s, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. At least one officer of the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was among Russian government advisors in the early 1990s, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for a documentary entitled "Russia: Its Recent History," part of which aired on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Saturday.

"I believe that at least one CIA officer definitely was among those advisors, though in accordance with his country’s laws, he did not have the right to engage in commercial activities," Putin pointed out.

According to him, it eventually resulted in a trial in the United States, which revealed that the man was a CIA officer.

Putin earlier talked about CIA employees among Russian government personnel in the 1990s at his December 9 meeting with the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights. He said that it was just a single example of attempts to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs. The head of state added that he "cleaned them all out" in the early 2000s.