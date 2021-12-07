Putin, Biden stress importance of Russia-US dialogue on combating cybercrime - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, stressed the importance of the ongoing active dialogue between their countries on combating cybercrime, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after their video call.

"When exchanging views on information security, both sides stressed the importance on the ongoing active dialogue on these issues," the Kremlin said.

The presidents "expressed readiness to continue practical cooperation in the areas of criminal procedure and technical backing of the fight against cybercrime," it added.