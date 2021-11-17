Russia-US cybersecurity dialogue achieves results since Geneva summit — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have achieved results in the bilateral cybersecurity dialogue since the Geneva summit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"Possibly, you can see in concrete actions, not just statements or rounds of talks that have been held, the results of the targets set and the work that has been carried out following the Geneva summit. They are already in sight. In particular, this concerns cybersecurity issues," Zakharova said.

The Geneva summit, she said, demonstrated the potential of further bilateral dialogue and allowed for setting in motion joint work for strategic stability and cybersecurity.

"Although we disagree on many issues, and we make no secret of that, we are pushing ahead with an active exchange of opinions for the purpose of normalizing bilateral Russian-US interaction," she said. "We proceed from the assumption that Russia and the United States - two major nuclear powers - share special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability and international security. Without full-fledged Russian-US dialogue it will be very hard for the world community to resist trans-border challenges and threats, as well as to achieve a settlement of regional conflicts."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held talks in Geneva on June 16. It was their first face-to-face meeting and the first Russian-US summit since 2018. In a joint statement the leaders stressed that the two sides were going to launch a comprehensive meaningful and vigorous bilateral dialogue on strategic stability. Also, Moscow and Washington declared the intention to enter into consultations over strategic stability, prisoner exchange and arms control.