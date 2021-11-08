No date discussed for Normandy format talks on Ukraine yet — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. No date has yet been set for a meeting of foreign ministers from the countries of the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference after talks with Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier proposed holding the meeting on November 11, Lavrov said.

"Nothing is going to happen on November 11; we don’t discuss any new dates primarily because we first need to understand what the product of this meeting will be, what its result will be and to what extent its result will rest on the implementation by the Ukrainian side of all the previous decisions in the Normandy format," the Russian foreign minister said.