Russian diplomat debunks EU’s accusations of Moscow using gas as ‘blackmail’

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The European Union is perfectly aware that Moscow uses gas for mutually beneficial cooperation, and never blackmails anyone, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Friday, following Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's claims that Russia was allegedly using gas to blackmail the EU into making advantageous decisions.

"Russia does not use gas for blackmail, but for mutually beneficial cooperation. The EU and Poland know this quite well," Zakharova insisted.

She added that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had reacted in a rather remarkable way to Marowiecki's claims the EU was threatening Poland with World War III.

"The Belgian prime minister said that those who utter such statements 'are playing with fire when waging war with your European colleagues for internal political reasons'," Zakharova wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lucasz Jasina said that the Belgian ambassador had been summoned to Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs over Alexander De Croo's statements regarding the dispute between Warsaw and Brussels.