Upper house speaker says Russia seeks to deepen cooperation with Islamic world

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia is interested in deepening cooperation with the Islamic world, Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said in a video address to the participants in the 12th International Economic Summit dubbed "Russia-Islamic World: KazanSummit 2021."

"Russia is interested in deepening ties with Islamic countries. "Our country, with its historical experience and everyday practices, vividly demonstrates the immense creative potential of living together in peace and harmony, and in close contact with members of different nationalities, religions and cultures," the Federation Council speaker pointed out.

She welcomed the summit’s traditional approaches, namely "the determination to build a system of international economic relations free of unfair competition, political and other kinds of pressure."

The senate speaker noted that discussions focusing on the most pressing issues related to Russia’s relations with the Islamic world were underway at the summit, including Islamic financing, ways to boost Russia’s ties with Muslim countries in relation to joint investment projects and ethnic businesses as a response to the challenges of our time.

Matviyenko wished the summit’s participants success in building business contacts and enhancing the atmosphere of trust, "which is the guarantee of a true partnership."