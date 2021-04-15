Russian envoy blames US, NATO for escalation in Donbass

VIENNA, April 15. /TASS/. The United States and NATO bear responsibility for aggravation of the situation in Donbass because of their refusal to exert influence on Kiev, Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told the OSCE member states on Thursday.

"According to the current data, over the past days no less than five US military transport planes have arrived in Ukraine. Fanning the flames of belligerent ambitions of ‘hotheads’ in Kiev, the US and NATO are doing nothing in order to urge Ukrainian authorities to implement what the UN Security Council approved in its Resolution 2202. By doing so, they bear direct responsibility for aggravation of the situation and the continued violence," he noted at an online meeting of the OSCE permanent council.

According to the diplomat, Russia is seriously concerned by increased drills of NATO units near Ukraine, "the work of various instructors and advisors directly on its territory, as well as deliveries of equipment and arms to Ukraine, including high-technology and destructive lethal weapons.".