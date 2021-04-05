Kremlin says no reason to question reports of child killed in Donbass

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not have verified information about the death of a child in Donbass but there is no reason to question related reports, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"I don’t have verified information about the child’s death. However, I see no reason to question the reports that came from the self-proclaimed republics," he pointed out. "It’s certainly hard to imagine someone spreading fake news about the death of a child," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the tragedy was the result of rising tensions in eastern Ukraine. "This is the bitter result of the unresolved situation. Moreover, it is the consequence of escalating tensions along the line of contact," he said.

The DPR Militia said in a statement on Telegram on April 3 that the Ukrainian military’s drone attack had killed a child. According to the Donetsk News Agency, the attack took place in the Alexandrovskoye settlement located near the town of Yenakiyevo.