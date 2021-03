MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Moscow expects that London will let common sense prevail in terms of Russia-UK relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"The British authorities’ baseless move to paint Russia as an enemy in their doctrine does cause us deep concern. We hope for the better and expect London’s war hawks to let common sense and survival instinct prevail," she pointed out.