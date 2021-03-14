Leak of British FCO files dispels myth about independent media in UK - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The leak of UK Foreign Office materials about pressure on the mass media explodes the myth of the traditions of the independent press in the United Kingdom, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"British files, <…> documents and materials attributed to the British Foreign Office have been leaked into the worldwide web. <…> Publication of these materials scuttles the myth that there is a freedom of speech in the Great Britain, that it has any traditions of the independent press, that there is a distance between the press and political establishment," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.