Russia’s defense system keeps West from unleashing open aggression - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Western nations are not attempting openly aggressive steps against Russia only because it has built a reliable defense system that makes it impossible to do that, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Why doesn’t [the West] dare to unleash direct aggression [against Russia]? Just for one simple reason: because in the recent years Russian has built a system of defense that makes it impossible for them to do that. And they understand it quite well," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 televisions channel.

Instead, in her words, the West is indulging in aggressive behavior in the information sphere. "In the areas where they believe they can play their dirty games, where they feel our slightest weakness, <…> they block documentaries, they block information channels," she explained.