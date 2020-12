MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s friendly relations with Baku and Yerevan helped to achieve a peace deal on Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Good and constructive relations based on mutual respect with Baku and Yerevan helped Putin to mediate this settlement [of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh]," Peskov said.