State Duma to consider bill on formation of Federation Council in November - lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The presidential bill envisaging new rules to form the Federation Council (the upper house of Russia’s parliament) will be considered by the State Duma (the lower house) in November, Chairman of the Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov told TASS on Saturday.

"We will be considering it in November," he said.

The State Duma’s press service said that Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin forwarded the bill on formation of the Federation Council and the statuses of senators and deputies to the Committee on State Building and Legislation.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a bill on forming the Federation Council to the State Duma. Among other issues, the bill envisages appointment of lifetime senators and also grants ex-Russian presidents with the right to become senators for life. Apart from that, the bill envisages amendments that allow depriving Russian lawmakers of authority once their foreign citizenship or residence permit are disclosed.